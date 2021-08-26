Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.52.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $84.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.24.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

