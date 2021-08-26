West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST stock opened at $444.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $450.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.47.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

