Westchester Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.3% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1,185.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 167,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in AT&T by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 36,669,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,295,703. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.