Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 76,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 72,632 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,027,000. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

WAL stock opened at $98.06 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

