Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) were down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.26 and last traded at $59.90. Approximately 169,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,465,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.28.

Several analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after buying an additional 5,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after buying an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,533,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,564,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $43,324,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

