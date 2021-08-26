Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 4,700.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Westhaven Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WTHVF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,685. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.93.

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

