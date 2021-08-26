Wharf (Holdings) Limited (WARFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1029 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

WARFY stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Wharf has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.03.

WARFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wharf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wharf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Wharf from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

