WhiteCoin Trading 24.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002253 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $797.95 million and $24.74 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049848 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025697 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008934 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000184 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 937,964,600 coins and its circulating supply is 737,964,599 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

