Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,935 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 32,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in The Southern by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $67.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.