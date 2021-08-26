Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 161 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $221.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.78. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $144.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

