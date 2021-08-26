Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 408.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 407,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 327,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,603,000 after buying an additional 312,122 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 28.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 102,001 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $30.66 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.37.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.