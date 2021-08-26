Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 98,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 107.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 275,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 142,646 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $20.49.

