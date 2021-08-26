Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $252.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.73. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $253.15.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

