Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $67,319,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,773 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $66,143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 140.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,550,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,849,000 after purchasing an additional 905,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 36.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,189,000 after purchasing an additional 829,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

