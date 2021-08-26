Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 2,970 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 407,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 327,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,603,000 after buying an additional 312,122 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $9,078,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $4,871,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after buying an additional 102,001 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

