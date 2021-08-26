Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $197.00 at Citigroup

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $193.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.43.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $170.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $947,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 122,292.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 59,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

