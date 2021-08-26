Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WSM traded up $19.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.69. 143,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,487. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.22. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Williams-Sonoma worth $75,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

