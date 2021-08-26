Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $170.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.22. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.27.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Williams-Sonoma worth $75,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

