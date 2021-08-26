Wing Market Capitalization Reaches $40.01 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00051646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00120211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00153718 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,220.78 or 1.01583369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.79 or 0.01023371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.93 or 0.06633634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

