WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) by 266.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.61% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

