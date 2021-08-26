Wiser Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up 0.1% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 32.9% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 437,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,413,999. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.