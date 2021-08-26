Wiser Wealth Management Inc Has $6.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 3.7% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $420.90. 1,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,199. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.18 and a 12 month high of $424.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.