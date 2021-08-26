Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS: WTKWY) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2021 – Wolters Kluwer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

8/12/2021 – Wolters Kluwer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

8/5/2021 – Wolters Kluwer had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/5/2021 – Wolters Kluwer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/5/2021 – Wolters Kluwer had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

8/5/2021 – Wolters Kluwer had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/27/2021 – Wolters Kluwer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

7/27/2021 – Wolters Kluwer had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/7/2021 – Wolters Kluwer had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/2/2021 – Wolters Kluwer had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/30/2021 – Wolters Kluwer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of WTKWY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,296. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.