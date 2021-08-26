Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WKPPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Workspace Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Workspace Group stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

