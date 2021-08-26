Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the July 29th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WRDLY traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.91. 7,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,369. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10. Worldline has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $50.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRDLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

