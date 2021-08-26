Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

NYSE:WOR opened at $58.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $125,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,677.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,497,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,497 shares of company stock worth $1,239,822 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 69.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 57,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 42,311 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 104,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,335,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.