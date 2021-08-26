Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 1,331 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $97.22. 8,085,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,358,459. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.85. The company has a market capitalization of $188.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.