Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 175 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.92. 4,061,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,340,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $264.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.