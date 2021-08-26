Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,989,000 after acquiring an additional 80,514 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after acquiring an additional 567,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,416,000 after acquiring an additional 242,682 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after acquiring an additional 899,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,478,000 after acquiring an additional 191,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

GH stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.83. The company had a trading volume of 797,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,888. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.50. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.47.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

