Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $229,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $624.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,998. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.90, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.85 and a fifty-two week high of $630.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

