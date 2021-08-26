Wrapmanager Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,377 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.1% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 38.7% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 61.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 110.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $652.39. 1,612,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,570. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $611.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $661.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

