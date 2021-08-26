Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,815,000 after buying an additional 244,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,202,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.02. 955,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,770. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $208.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.91. The firm has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

