Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,509 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.73. 629,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.07 and a 1-year high of $121.11. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.2051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.