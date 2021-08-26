Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 2,109 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,372,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.97. 2,361,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,173. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

