Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Market Cap Hits $511,449.98

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $7.80 or 0.00016577 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $511,449.98 and $5,887.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00123047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00155298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,101.52 or 1.00161756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.54 or 0.01028257 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.40 or 0.06459054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.