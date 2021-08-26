Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Brokerages expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $6.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUM traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,768. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

