Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.