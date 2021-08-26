Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

