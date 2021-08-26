Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). American Airlines Group reported earnings of ($5.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($6.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.18) to ($6.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.82) earnings per share.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

