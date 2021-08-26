Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Antares Pharma also reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,933. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $656.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.49. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

