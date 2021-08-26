Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Announce $1.61 EPS

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. CME Group reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.34. 629,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.68. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,219. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,279 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in CME Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

