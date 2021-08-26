Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $95.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $97.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

