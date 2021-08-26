Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report sales of $4.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.17 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $18.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.84 billion to $18.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.52 billion to $20.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.71. 44,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,849. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

