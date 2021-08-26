Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report $117.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.50 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $97.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $463.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $464.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $509.56 million, with estimates ranging from $504.90 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.21. 58,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sapiens International by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

