Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. The TJX Companies posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $74.05. The stock had a trading volume of 148,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

