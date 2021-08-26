Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.64. VMware reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 80.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $158.45. 48,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,103. VMware has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

