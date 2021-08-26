Zacks: Analysts Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

AVTR stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95. Avantor has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $39.55.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $2,423,128.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,379,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,718,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 537,439 shares of company stock worth $18,740,500 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,569,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $8,322,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

