Zacks: Analysts Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Cognex posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.41. 529,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.