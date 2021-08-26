Zacks: Analysts Expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to post sales of $9.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.19 million. iCAD reported sales of $7.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year sales of $38.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.80 million to $38.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $53.42 million, with estimates ranging from $49.56 million to $57.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. iCAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in iCAD by 94,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICAD stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. iCAD has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $285.96 million, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

