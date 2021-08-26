Zacks: Analysts Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). NeoPhotonics reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $151,488.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,139 shares of company stock valued at $492,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,912. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $471.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.92.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

