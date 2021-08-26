Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Post $3.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to announce earnings per share of $3.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $14.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $16.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $14.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $60,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $442,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after buying an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 5.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,036,000 after buying an additional 138,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AutoNation by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,964,000 after buying an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 23.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after buying an additional 197,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

AN traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.96. 2,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $125.21.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

